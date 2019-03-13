Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of DWSN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 113,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dawson Geophysical news, EVP James W. Thomas purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 288.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.