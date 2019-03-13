Sensen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS) insider David Smith bought 100,000 shares of Sensen Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$12,200.00 ($8,652.48).

Shares of ASX SNS remained flat at $A$0.12 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Sensen Networks Ltd has a one year low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a one year high of A$0.21 ($0.15). The company has a market cap of $47.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

WARNING: “David Smith Purchases 100,000 Shares of Sensen Networks Ltd (SNS) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/david-smith-purchases-100000-shares-of-sensen-networks-ltd-sns-stock.html.

SenSen Networks Limited develops and supplies data driven business process enhancement solutions. It specializes in video-IoT data analytics software solutions. The company offers intelligent transportation system solutions that deliver civic compliance, traffic data, and law enforcement solutions to city councils, national parks, road authorities, and transit agencies; and retail and leisure market solutions delivering actionable insights about table game occupancy, hands per hour, bet type, and value for every bet placed on the gaming floor.

