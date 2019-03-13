Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,213 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 631.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 51,259 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $95.23 and a 1-year high of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $648.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.14.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $78,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,389.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,681 shares of company stock worth $3,542,880 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

