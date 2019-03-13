Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.08% of Cummins worth $17,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,315,000 after purchasing an additional 86,791 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Cummins by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cummins by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.07.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.25. 37,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,959 shares of company stock worth $4,076,508 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

