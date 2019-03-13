CTS Co. (CTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CTS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE:CTS opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. CTS had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/cts-co-cts-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.