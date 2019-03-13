Cryptopay Price Up 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.41 million and $227.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $643.51 or 0.16467572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00046401 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,330,873 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

