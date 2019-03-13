Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Holdings Cut by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,726 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $6,902,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,155,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,828,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $532,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

CCK stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Crown had a return on equity of 58.67% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

