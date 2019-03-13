Critical Review: Teekay (TK) and Box Ships (TEUFF)

Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Box Ships does not pay a dividend. Teekay pays out -41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

23.8% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teekay and Box Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 1 1 1 0 2.00 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teekay currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.89%. Given Teekay’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Teekay is more favorable than Box Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -4.64% -1.81% -0.65% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teekay and Box Ships’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.71 billion 0.22 -$163.27 million ($0.53) -7.15 Box Ships $17.49 million 0.00 -$226.62 million N/A N/A

Teekay has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Volatility & Risk

Teekay has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.68, indicating that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teekay beats Box Ships on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2017, its fleet consisted of 217 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

