Critical Analysis: Seacoast Commerce Banc (SCBH) and Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Seacoast Commerce Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 32.89% N/A N/A Seacoast Commerce Banc 19.80% N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Commerce Banc has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seacoast Commerce Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hingham Institution for Savings and Seacoast Commerce Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Commerce Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Seacoast Commerce Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $92.43 million 4.17 $30.40 million N/A N/A Seacoast Commerce Banc $65.09 million 3.04 $12.90 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Commerce Banc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Seacoast Commerce Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Seacoast Commerce Banc on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves its customers through a network of 11 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises various loans and lines of credit, as well as small business administration financing. It also provides cash management, remote deposit capture, and lockbox processing services; online banking services; and wire transfers, cashier's checks, ATM and mail banking services, and safe deposit boxes. In addition, the company offers property management and homeowner association banking solutions, such as analysis banking, reserve investment accounts, deposit account services, online cash management, remittance and coupon processing, online ACH and credit card payment systems, data file preparation and integration, loans for associations, and electronic delivery services, as well as exchange services. It operates two full service branches in Chula Vista and San Diego, California under the Seacoast Commerce Bank name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

