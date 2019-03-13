Critical Analysis: DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) versus Facebook (FB)

DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DecisionPoint Systems and Facebook, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DecisionPoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Facebook 3 6 38 0 2.74

Facebook has a consensus price target of $191.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.49%. Given Facebook’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Facebook is more favorable than DecisionPoint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares DecisionPoint Systems and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Facebook 39.60% 27.51% 23.97%

Risk & Volatility

DecisionPoint Systems has a beta of 4.03, suggesting that its stock price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of Facebook shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of DecisionPoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Facebook shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DecisionPoint Systems and Facebook’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DecisionPoint Systems $31.10 million N/A $1.68 million N/A N/A Facebook $55.84 billion 8.94 $22.11 billion $7.57 22.71

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than DecisionPoint Systems.

Summary

Facebook beats DecisionPoint Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

