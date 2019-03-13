Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Trading Up 5.5%

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 2,452,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,602,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Macquarie lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $599.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.38 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,361,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,163,000 after buying an additional 4,558,402 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,188,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 286,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Trading Up 5.5%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/crescent-point-energy-cpg-trading-up-5-5.html.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.