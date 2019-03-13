Cott (COT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is a North American and European water, coffee and coffee extracts, tea and filtration solutions service company. “

Get Cott alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Cott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.98.

NYSE:COT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 0.83. Cott has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Cott had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cott will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hinson bought 51,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $764,906.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,526.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 13,500 shares of Cott stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,395. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cott in the fourth quarter worth about $31,133,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cott by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cott by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,420,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 78,182 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,246,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Cott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,989,000.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cott (COT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.