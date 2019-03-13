Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $232.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.83 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

