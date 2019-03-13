Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.72 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post sales of $34.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.61 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $32.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $152.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.45 billion to $154.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $162.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.91 billion to $166.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Citigroup cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $257.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $332,107.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after acquiring an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after acquiring an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after acquiring an additional 736,711 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,618,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,283. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $180.83 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

