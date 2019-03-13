Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 864,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 824,484 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $38,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,941.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,160 shares of company stock worth $221,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

