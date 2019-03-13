Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) Trading 8.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.56. 1,852,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 499,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Specifically, Director Louis A. Cannon bought 573,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $791,841.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Corindus Vascular Robotics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,088,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 77,829 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) Trading 8.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/corindus-vascular-robotics-cvrs-trading-8-3-higher-on-insider-buying-activity.html.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.