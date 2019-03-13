Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 1484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $91.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.43 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 23,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $80,581.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 323,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Rayhill sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,337 shares in the company, valued at $219,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 746,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/consumer-portfolio-services-cpss-hits-new-52-week-high-at-4-50.html.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.