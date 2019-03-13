ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Trimmed by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,974 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4,028.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,552,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,147,000 after buying an additional 1,514,687 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,231,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.63. 2,223,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,601. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

