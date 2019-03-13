Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.50 Million Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 267,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 110,581 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $99.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.34. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $1,449,424.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 802,942 shares in the company, valued at $78,736,492.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $40,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,349.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,707,521. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-has-3-50-million-position-in-extra-space-storage-inc-exr.html.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.