Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.30 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,216,000 after buying an additional 1,798,953 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

