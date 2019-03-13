Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,391 Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of 21Vianet Group worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,371,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 494,240 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 447,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 306,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $985.67 million, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

