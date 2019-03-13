Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 250,323 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 529.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,323 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 227,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.74. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

