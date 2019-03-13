Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (CDOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Condor Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDOR. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/condor-hospitality-trust-inc-cdor-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-14th.html.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.