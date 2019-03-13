Condor Capital Management Sells 1,183 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

