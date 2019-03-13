Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Holdings Boosted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 108.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $462,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at $839,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.44. 402,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,680. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

CXO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy cxo” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $154.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Holdings Boosted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/concho-resources-inc-cxo-holdings-boosted-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.