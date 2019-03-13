Comparing IF Bancorp (IROQ) & Madison County Financial (MCBK)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 11.07% 3.98% 0.50% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IF Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. IF Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $26.91 million 2.81 $1.73 million N/A N/A Madison County Financial $17.38 million 4.02 $4.63 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IF Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of IF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

