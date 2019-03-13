Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,653. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $635.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 244.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 47,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

