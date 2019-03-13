Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Community Bankers Trust has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a report on Monday, January 28th.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

