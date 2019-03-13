Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,570,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,305,000 after buying an additional 527,076 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,675,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,613,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

KRG opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.31 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $194,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $763,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

