Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 505.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

EFAD stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-boosts-position-in-proshares-msci-eafe-dividend-growers-etf-efad.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.