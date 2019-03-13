Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $116,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,147,000 after purchasing an additional 648,126 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,208,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 396,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deon Stander sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $821,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,296.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 83,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $8,970,167.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,664 shares of company stock valued at $24,043,784. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $82.89 and a twelve month high of $117.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

