Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $2.11 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,770,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,850,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,950,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,837,000 after purchasing an additional 298,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,312,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,862,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,877,000 after purchasing an additional 128,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.28 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,708.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $2.11 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-has-2-11-million-position-in-kimco-realty-corp-kim.html.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.