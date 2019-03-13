Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 400 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned about 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE MUSA opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

