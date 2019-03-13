Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,296.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

