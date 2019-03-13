Comerica Bank Acquires 1,160 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Tenet Healthcare worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

THC stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

