Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $209,102.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,868.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $139,560.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 912,661 shares of company stock worth $34,195,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

