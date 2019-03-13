Columbia Financial (CLBK) and Jacksonville Bancorp (JXSB) Critical Review

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Jacksonville Bancorp (NASDAQ:JXSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Jacksonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share. Columbia Financial does not pay a dividend. Jacksonville Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Columbia Financial and Jacksonville Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $247.98 million 7.45 $22.74 million N/A N/A Jacksonville Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jacksonville Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Financial and Jacksonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jacksonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Jacksonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 9.17% 7.08% 0.78% Jacksonville Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Jacksonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Jacksonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Jacksonville Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and insurance and investment advisory services. It operates 47 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Jacksonville Bancorp

Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jacksonville Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, term certificate accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; commercial and agricultural business loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, unsecured loans, and mobile home loans. In addition, the company buys and sells stocks, bonds, annuities, and mutual funds for its customers' accounts; and provides asset management, investment, and trust services. Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. conducts its business operations through its main office and two branch offices located in Jacksonville, as well as branch offices in Virden, Litchfield, and Chapin, Illinois. Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jacksonville, Illinois.

