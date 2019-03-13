Colonial Trust Advisors Lowers Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 2.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Nike were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $98.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,029,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

