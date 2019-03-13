Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHRS. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,939. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 136,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 82,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 406,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.