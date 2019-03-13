Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes $21.81 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 245,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,808,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2,840.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 49,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Waste Management by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $101.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 44.29%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $152,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,624.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

