Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,876,087 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $42,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $313,000.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Spirit Realty Capital to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 26.05%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

