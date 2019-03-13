Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 183,315 Shares of Evergy (EVRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $110,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Evergy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

EVRG stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Hawley acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,815.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $232,400 in the last 90 days.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

