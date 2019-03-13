Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) Stake Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $254.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $259.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COKE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

