CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 4,803.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,483,006 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Argus increased their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $434,074.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 33,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,529. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

