ClubCoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (CLUB)

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, ClubCoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ClubCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00007106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. ClubCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $25,643.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00002555 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ClubCoin Profile

CLUB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 102,518,477 coins. ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClubCoin is clubcoin.co

Buying and Selling ClubCoin

ClubCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClubCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClubCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

