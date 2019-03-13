Clearwater Paper (CLW) Trading Down 15.6%

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) dropped 15.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 1,032,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 160,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $437.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 630,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $13,286,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

