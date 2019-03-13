Clearwater Paper (CLW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of CLW opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $437.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $428.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,286,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,792,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after buying an additional 108,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $2,630,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

