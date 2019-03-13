Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $96.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.30 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $455.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,027,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 201,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 58.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,810,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

