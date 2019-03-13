Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,862 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,342 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $5,075,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $62,145.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,193.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $145,795.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock worth $2,873,653. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. TheStreet raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/citrix-systems-inc-ctxs-shares-bought-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.