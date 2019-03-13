Citigroup Lowers Cellectis (CLLS) Price Target to $22.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLLS. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price target on Cellectis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of CLLS opened at $18.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.77. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

